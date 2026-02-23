On Camera: Retired Bank Manager Sent Flying Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car In UP's Amroha; Dies During Treatment

A retired bank manager succumbed to injuries four days after he met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The victim, identified as Ganga Saran, had been receiving treatment in a private hospital for the past four days in Noida after he was rammed by a speeding car in Amroha.

The fatal accident was caught on a CCTV camera, the footage of which has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows Ganga Saran crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding car. The impact was so strong that he was sent flying into the air before crashing onto a parked car.

He was rushed to the hospital by locals. The video shows the driver speeding away after the incident. A case has been registered and police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the accused driver.