 On Camera: Man Collapses While Boarding Train, Dies After Being Dragged At Tundla Station In Ferozabad
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HomeIndiaOn Camera: Man Collapses While Boarding Train, Dies After Being Dragged At Tundla Station In Ferozabad

On Camera: Man Collapses While Boarding Train, Dies After Being Dragged At Tundla Station In Ferozabad

A 55-year-old man from West Bengal died after falling under the Brahmaputra Mail at Tundla station in Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly fainted while trying to board his wife’s coach and was dragged as the train moved. The incident was captured on CCTV, and authorities have initiated further procedures following the tragic mishap.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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A 55-year-old passenger died after coming under a moving train while attempting to board the Brahmaputra Mail at Tundla Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district.

The deceased was identified as Pritam Tirva, a resident of Mirik in Darjeeling district, who worked as a street vendor selling momos in Delhi. He was travelling with his wife, Monika Roy, from Delhi to New Jalpaiguri.

According to reports, the couple boarded the Brahmaputra Mail from Delhi. Due to heavy crowding, Roy managed to board an AC coach, while Tirva boarded a general coach with two bags.

When the train halted at Tundla station, Tirva got down from the general coach and walked towards the AC coach to join his wife. While attempting to board the AC coach, he suddenly fainted and collapsed on the platform. He reportedly remained lying there for some time without drawing attention.

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As the train began to move, Tirva was dragged along the platform and eventually came under the train. A police personnel later noticed him and immediately pulled the emergency chain to halt the train. However, by the time the train stopped, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the station. Authorities have taken note of the footage and initiated further procedures in connection with the case.

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