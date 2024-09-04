 On Camera: Lady Cop Assaulted, Her Hair Pulled During Protest In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
A video of the incident shows a woman cop's hair being pulled as she tried to disperse the protestors.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
article-image

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested a man for pulling a woman cop's hair during a protest in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The accused was one of the protestors who attempted to block the road in Virudhunagar's Aruppukottai area.

According to reports, on Monday, a man named Kalikumar was allegedly murdered by a group of men due to an old rivalry. On Tuesday, his villagers, including family and friends, staged a protest outside a government hospital where Kalikumar's lifeless body was kept. The protestors demanded the arrest of the accused.

When the protestors tried to block the road, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gayathri and other police personnel attempted to stop them.

The video of the incident shows a protestor jerking away a woman cop's hand. Following this, DSP Gayathri and other police personnel engaged in a physical altercation with the protestors to disperse them from the site.

During the clash between the police and the protestors, another man is seen pulling DSP Gayathri's hair.

The other cops immediately took DSP Gayathri away from the protestors.

Following the viral video, police apprehended 30-year-old Balamurugan, who was caught on camera pulling the DSP’s hair. Additionally, four others were detained in connection with the protest.

DSP Gayathri did not suffer any injuries during clash. In response to the incident, AIADMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government, stating, "Under the DMK regime, lawlessness prevails, and anyone can be attacked without fear of consequences. I strongly condemn the DMK government and the puppet chief minister for creating an environment where even the police, who are meant to protect the public, are unsafe. Those involved in the assault on DSP Gayathri should face appropriate legal action."

