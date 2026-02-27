On Camera: Head-On Collision Between Truck & Scorpio Leaves 4 Dead On Raipur–Ratanpur NH In Bilaspur

Bilaspur witnessed a horrific road accident late Thursday night on the Raipur–Ratanpur National Highway, leaving four people dead and one seriously injured. The crash occurred around 3 am near Sambalpuri village under the Sakri police station limits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, a speeding trailer (CG 11 BD 9044) went out of control and veered onto the wrong side of the road, colliding head-on with an oncoming Scorpio (CG 04 MQ 4220). The impact was so severe that the trailer then rammed into another parked trailer and overturned. The Scorpio was completely mangled, trapping its occupants inside.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing a coal-laden truck losing control and swerving into the opposite lane before the speeding Scorpio crashed into it. The trailer overturned, spilling coal across the highway and causing chaos.

Sakri police and rescue teams used gas cutters for nearly two hours to extricate those trapped in the wreckage. Four people, Chhatrapal Ratre (37), Vishal Lahare (25), Anmol Lahare (14), and Sonu Miri (28), were declared dead at the scene. They were returning from a family function marking a 25th wedding anniversary at Yadav Dhaba.

One survivor, Prakash Ratre, sustained critical injuries and was admitted to SIMS Hospital in Bilaspur, where he is undergoing treatment. Police have arrested the trailer driver and initiated legal proceedings. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the region, raising serious concerns about speeding and wrong-side driving by heavy vehicles on national highways.