On Camera: Gurgaon man rescued from lift slaps guards; FIR registered |

Gurugram: An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly slapping security guards who rescued him after he was trapped in an elevator in a Gurugram building.

The incident was caught on CCTV and has gone viral on social media, with many denouncing the man for behaving disrespectfully and insensitively towards the guards.

The FIR has been filed under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Gurugram sector 50 police station. Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken confirmed this. The accused was summoned by police earlier today and as per the latest details, he joined the investigation and interrogation around 9:30 pm on Monday. Further investigation in the case is currently going on.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the man in question acted out in rage as soon as he stepped out of the lift. The man in question has been identified as Varun Nath and the incident took place at the residential towers 'Nirvana Country' in Gurugram's sector 50 (where he resides).

Varun Nath resides on the 14th floor of the high-rise building and got trapped in the lift around 8 am. He then used the intercom to connect with the security guard and was rescued by the guard within 5 minutes.

However, Varun came out angry and started slapping the security guards present there. There were three security guards present at the spot out of which two of them were attacked by him.

After the unexpected event, the security guards of the society raised slogans against him. However, soon, the police swung into action and are probing the matter.