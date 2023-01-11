e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Former JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh discos on Bhojpuri songs with dancer; video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Former JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh discos on Bhojpuri songs with dancer; video goes viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from video |
Patna: A video has gone viral on the internet on Wednesday featuring former JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh. He is seen dancing at a public function on Bhojpuri songs with a dancer on stage.

In the video posted by journalist Akhilesh Tiwari, former MLA of Siwan's famous Barharia Assembly of JDU, Singh is seen lifting his kurta and dancing with a female dancer on stage. The stage is all lit up with fancy lights and people are seen recording his dance on their mobile phones.

It is believed that the video is from GB Nagar Tarwara police station area. However, the exact location and ocassion behind the public event is yet unknown.

More details in this matter are awaited.

