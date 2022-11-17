e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his hand go viral

ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his hand go viral

The young man chases down the security guard, grabs him, and begins pounding him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his hand go viral |
Follow us on

A video from Wednesday is going viral on social media showing a man beating a security guard at a mall in Greater Noida.

The man is seen repeatedly punching the guard who is holding a gun in his hands. The young man chases down the security guard, grabs him, and begins pounding him. The people make an effort to step in and save the guard.

The guard is seen walking away in the following scene with blood dripping from his forehead.

We do not know what the reason for this altercation is.

The police have not yet issued a statement in this matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his...

ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his...

Railway Board to fence tracks between Mumbai Ahmedabad within a year

Railway Board to fence tracks between Mumbai Ahmedabad within a year

Home prices up in 8 cities in India; Mumbai Metropolitan Region exception

Home prices up in 8 cities in India; Mumbai Metropolitan Region exception

Delhi: AIIMS faculty association threatens protest over delay in implementation of 'Rotation of...

Delhi: AIIMS faculty association threatens protest over delay in implementation of 'Rotation of...

Delhi University's notification on batch sizes for UG, PG courses triggers backlash from teachers'...

Delhi University's notification on batch sizes for UG, PG courses triggers backlash from teachers'...