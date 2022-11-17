ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his hand go viral

A video from Wednesday is going viral on social media showing a man beating a security guard at a mall in Greater Noida.
The man is seen repeatedly punching the guard who is holding a gun in his hands. The young man chases down the security guard, grabs him, and begins pounding him. The people make an effort to step in and save the guard.
The guard is seen walking away in the following scene with blood dripping from his forehead.
We do not know what the reason for this altercation is.
The police have not yet issued a statement in this matter.
