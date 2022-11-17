ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his hand go viral |

A video from Wednesday is going viral on social media showing a man beating a security guard at a mall in Greater Noida.

The man is seen repeatedly punching the guard who is holding a gun in his hands. The young man chases down the security guard, grabs him, and begins pounding him. The people make an effort to step in and save the guard.

Guards Vs Rogues. This mall in Gr Noida is a disaster waiting to happen. 4-5 wine shops in a single mall allowed by the UP govt - just to increase state revenue. The same party takes a very rich position on wine shops in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GOLBjOt5pS — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) November 16, 2022

The guard is seen walking away in the following scene with blood dripping from his forehead.

We do not know what the reason for this altercation is.

The police have not yet issued a statement in this matter.