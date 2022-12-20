On Camera: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar says 'paid AAP ₹ 60 crore'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar was taken to Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday. He had earlier arrived in court in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case.
As he was leaving the court, the media present outside the court asked him if he had met Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and paid them any money, to which he replied, "Yes". The media personnel further asked him, how much money was paid, to which he replied, "Rs 60 crore."
He was taken away by the police before he could say anything else, the media did follow him outside the court, but he was swiftly taken away.
