On Camera: Brave woman beats up man for harassment onboard a bus in Karnataka's Mandya

Screengrabs from viral video |

The problem of sexual harassment targeting women on crowded local buses remains a serious issue in numerous regions around the globe. Nevertheless, it is equally noteworthy to witness instances where women, with tremendous courage, retaliate against such harassers and perpetrators.

One such incident took place in Mandya, Karnataka, where a courageous woman confronted an eve teaser who made an inappropriate attempt to touch her on a bus at the KR Pete bus stand. Despite the woman's repeated warnings, the offender persisted in his unwarranted advances. However, the situation took an astonishing twist when the woman fearlessly delivered resounding slaps to her harasser, while holding him by his collar.

Woman beats up harasser

The incident took place in Mandya, a town situated in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. A young woman, unaware of the unsettling encounter that awaited her, boarded a crowded local bus at the KR Pete bus stand. To her dismay, she quickly became the target of an eve teaser, a man who repeatedly touched her inappropriately.

Despite the woman's firm warnings, the accused displayed an alarming persistence, shamelessly continuing his misconduct. However, it was during this distressing ordeal that the woman's resilience came to the forefront. Summoning her courage, she responded by slapping her harasser, sending a powerful message that she would not tolerate such behavior.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Co-passengers remain mute spectators

Regrettably, one of the most disheartening aspects of this incident was the apparent lack of support or intervention from other passengers. As captured in a video of the incident, which quickly gained attention on social media, the woman’s courageous act stood in stark contrast to the inaction of those around her. Despite witnessing the harassment, the passengers seemed hesitant to intervene, leaving the woman to fend for herself.