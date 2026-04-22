On Camera: Biker Severely Injured After Rear-Ending Reversing Van, Then Run Over By Bus In Kerala's Kuttippuram

A road accident near Kuttippuram in Kerala’s KINFRA Park on National Highway 66 has taken a new turn after CCTV footage contradicted the initial version given by a tempo traveller driver.

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The accident occurred on Monday when a motorcycle ridden by Shibu (54), a resident of Panambra in Thenhippalam, was involved in a collision that left him seriously injured. According to the tempo traveller driver’s initial statement to locals, the vehicle had been moved to the roadside after a tyre burst, and the motorcycle allegedly crashed into the rear of the stationary vehicle before losing control and moving into the opposite lane, where a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus struck it.

However, CCTV footage installed along National Highway 66 revealed a different sequence of events. The visuals reportedly showed the tempo traveller reversing while attempting to enter the service road toward Valanchery. At the same time, Shibu’s motorcycle was approaching from behind in the same direction.

The rear of the reversing tempo traveller appeared to hit the motorcycle, causing Shibu to be thrown onto the road. Moments later, a KSRTC bus travelling behind dragged the motorcycle for some distance, the footage indicated.

Based on the CCTV evidence, Kuttippuram Police registered a case against the tempo traveller driver. Shibu, who sustained serious injuries in the crash, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kottakkal.