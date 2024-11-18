On Camera: AP Man Attempts To Kill Self By Jumping Into Godavari River, Dramatically Rescued By Journalist Friends

The prompt response of two journalists saved a man’s life who was about to jump into the River Godavari to end his life in Andhra Pradesh's Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

According to a Telangana Today report, journalists Mohammed Abdul Ghani and Shaik Jakir of Burgampahad noticed a man sitting on the railing of a bridge while passing by. They pulled over their vehicle and, sensing that something was wrong, asked the man why he was sitting on the railing. The man responded that he wanted to end his life.

The journalists tried to dissuade him from taking the extreme step and kept him engaged in conversation for a while. However, the man refused to listen and asked them not to come closer.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. As Abdul and Shaik continued to plead with the man, a friend of Abdul Ghani, who happened to be passing by on a bike, noticed the situation. He stopped his bike, put it on the stand, and stealthily approached the man while his attention was elsewhere.

The video shows Abdul’s friend carefully walking toward the man and grabbing him from behind. Acting swiftly, the journalists joined in to ensure the man was safe.

Reports identified the man as Anand, a resident of AMC Colony in Bhadrachalam town. He was reportedly dealing with financial and family issues, which led him to consider suicide.

The journalists informed the police and Anand’s family about the incident. Soon, both the police and his family members arrived at the spot and took him home.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Abdul Ghani expressed his dismay, saying that although he and his friend were trying to save Anand, no other passersby stopped to help or intervene.