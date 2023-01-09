ON CAMERA: Ambulance catches fire near YMCA playground on Mumbai's Agripada | Screengrab

An ambulance near the YMCA playground which is opposite Saint Joseph Girls High School in Mumbai's Agripada caught fire on Monday.

In the video posted on Twitter, people were seen around the ambulance as the blaze engulfed it.

According to BMC's disaster management unit, the fire reportedly started at around 8:28 pm.

Mumbai Police and Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the location. The blaze was classified as level 1 and it was doused.

No casualties were reported in the incident, Mumbai fire brigade officials confirmed.

