ON CAMERA: 4 men try to kidnap woman in broad daylight in Haryana; shocking visuals caught on CCTV

On Saturday, a woman in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar city narrowly evaded a kidnapping attempt as the suspect fled the crime scene. The police arrested one of the suspects after the kidnappers' botched attempt was also caught on CCTV.
Four individuals tried to kidnap the woman as she returned to the car from the gym, according to news agency ANI. "One of the accused was apprehended. "Investigation is underway," stated Yamuna Nagar DSP Kamaldeep Singh.
The men can be seen in the video standing next to the vehicle, looking for the ideal opportunity to abduct the woman. It's not apparent why they left the crime scene, though.
