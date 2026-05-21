On Cam: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Truck In Gandhidham’s Busy Khanna Market

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A 44-year-old labourer was killed after being run over by a truck in the crowded Khanna Market area of Gandhidham on Tuesday morning, triggering fresh concerns over unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in the busy commercial zone.

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According to reports, the deceased was identified as Vikram Jadavbhai Devipujak, a resident of Cargo Azad Nagar. He had reportedly come to Khanna Market in search of daily wage work when the accident occurred.

Police said a truck being driven negligently hit the labourer while he was moving through the market. Witnesses alleged that the vehicle’s heavy wheels ran over him, causing his death on the spot. Eyewitnesses also claimed that the truck driver failed to stop immediately after the incident.

Following the accident, local residents and traders gathered at the spot and informed the police. The body was later shifted to a hospital through a 108 ambulance service.

The incident has once again intensified demands for stricter traffic regulation in Khanna Market, where heavy traffic, illegal parking and unrestricted movement of large vehicles have long raised safety concerns among traders and residents.