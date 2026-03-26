On Cam: Man Killed By Speeding Vande Bharat Express While Spitting Tobacco At Barh Station In Bihar

A man died after being hit by a speeding Vande Bharat Express at Barh Railway Station in Bihar on Tuesday, in a shocking incident caught on camera.

According to reports, the victim was attempting to spit khaini from the platform onto the railway tracks when the down Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22348), travelling from Patna to Howrah, approached at high speed. Since the premium train does not halt at Barh station, it was passing through without stopping.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite repeated horn warnings from the loco pilot, the man failed to notice the oncoming train. Eyewitnesses said he appeared unaware of the danger as he moved towards the tracks. Within seconds, he was struck by the fast-moving train and thrown aside.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Patna due to his critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The disturbing video of the incident shows passengers on the platform reacting in shock as the tragedy unfolded.

Authorities said the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have taken custody of the body and are trying to identify him. Nearby police stations have also been alerted.

Railway officials have reiterated safety warnings, urging passengers to stay behind the yellow line, especially at stations where high-speed trains do not stop. The incident highlights how a momentary lapse in caution can turn fatal.