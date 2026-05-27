On Cam: Lucknow Businessman Shot Dead By Masked Assailant Outside Office; Police Launch Hunt For Accused

A 40-year-old real estate businessman was shot dead in broad daylight outside his office in Lucknow’s PGI area on Wednesday, police said. The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Jaunpur, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Apex Trauma Centre later in the evening.

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According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm in the Kalli Paschim area when Sandeep arrived at his office with employee Vipin Kumar. After stepping out of the car, Sandeep was reportedly talking on the phone and heading towards the office when a masked assailant approached him and opened fire.

Police said three bullets hit Sandeep, in the chest, stomach and head. The attacker immediately fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice waiting nearby on Raebareli Road.

Hearing the gunshots, employee Vipin Kumar rushed to the spot and raised an alarm as locals gathered around the injured businessman. Sandeep was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died during treatment.

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CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered, showing the entire attack being carried out within 50 seconds. Investigators suspect the assailants were waiting for Sandeep before launching the attack.

Lucknow DCP South Amit Kumar Anand said four police teams have been formed to trace the accused. Police are probing multiple angles, including land disputes, financial transactions and old enmity.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators, and a case will be registered… Initial inquiries have been made with Sandeep's office staff and family members, though no suspicions have been raised by them yet… The investigation is ongoing, with four teams formed to work continuously on the case,” he said.