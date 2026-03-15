On Cam: Gangster Aluva Athul Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kerala's Kollam

A history-sheeter was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Karunagappally area of Kollam district on Saturday, triggering fresh concerns over a possible gang war in the region.

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The victim, identified as Aluva Athul, was the main accused in the 2025 killing of gang leader Gym Santhosh and had recently secured bail. Police said Athul was travelling by car near Puthiyakavu when a group of five attackers deliberately rammed his vehicle, pushing it into a roadside ditch. The assailants then surrounded the car and fatally assaulted him before he could escape. His associate, who was also inside the vehicle, suffered injuries.

CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, capturing the swift execution of the assault before the attackers fled. Investigators said the vehicle used by the assailants was not registered in Kerala, suggesting possible involvement of outsiders.

Police believe the murder was carried out in retaliation for Santhosh’s killing last year, when Athul and his associates allegedly attacked him at his residence. Athul was later arrested in Thiruvallur after evading capture for weeks.

A massive manhunt has been launched, and security has been tightened across Kollam district to prevent further violence.