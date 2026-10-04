On Cam: Caught With 'Lover', Husband Tries To Flee With Wife Clinging To Car Bonnet In Meerut; 2 Arrested

A dramatic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut left onlookers stunned after a woman allegedly found her husband travelling in a car with another woman and climbed onto the vehicle's bonnet as he tried to drive away.

The incident reportedly took place late Saturday evening near the L-Block police outpost in the Lohianagar police station area. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the woman lying on the bonnet of the moving car and screaming for help.

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According to police, Mayank, son of Mempal Singh and a resident of Hasanpur Kala village under Kithore police station, was travelling in a Swift car with another woman when his wife spotted the vehicle on Hapur Road.

The woman allegedly ran towards the car after recognising her husband. As she shouted at him, Mayank allegedly accelerated instead of stopping. The woman then climbed onto the bonnet, but the car continued moving with her lying on it.

People travelling behind the car on motorcycles reportedly raised an alarm and attempted to stop the vehicle. The car eventually came to a halt after travelling around 100 metres.

The situation escalated after the woman allegedly pulled her husband out of the car and assaulted him in the middle of the road, even tearing his clothes. The other woman who was allegedly travelling with Mayank fled the spot.

Police reached the scene after receiving information about the commotion. According to CO Kotwali Sangram Singh, Mayank allegedly attempted to run his wife over with the intention of killing her.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Mayank and the other woman have been taken into custody, while the car allegedly used in the incident has also been seized. Further legal action is underway.