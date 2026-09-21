On Cam: 91-Year-Old Woman Dies After Monkey Attack At Home In Karnataka’s Koppal

A 91-year-old woman succumbed to injuries a day after she was attacked by a money at her home in Karnataka’s Koppal district. The deceased, identified as Najamunnisa Begum, was the wife of noted writer MS Savadatti. According to her family, Najamunnisa was walking through the compound of her house in BT Patil Nagar when a monkey suddenly attacked her, causing her to fall.

The incident was reportedly captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house. When Najamunnisa’s daughter rushed to her aid, the monkey allegedly attacked her as well.

Woman dies during treatment

Najamunnisa was subsequently taken to a private hospital for treatment. While she initially appeared to be recovering, her condition deteriorated later, and she died while undergoing treatment the following day.

Woman died in similar attack in Shimla

The incident comes amid a series of reported monkey attacks involving elderly women in different parts of the country.

On September 10, a 55-year-old woman died in Aligarh’s Gabhana after reportedly falling from her rooftop while trying to escape monkeys that had surrounded her while she was drying clothes.

In Shimla, a woman died on September 14 after falling from a rooftop following an alleged monkey attack in the cemetery area. The incident triggered protests, with residents raising concerns over the increasing monkey menace and demanding compensation for the victim’s family.

Earlier in March, a 65-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada died after reportedly losing her balance and falling while trying to flee a group of monkeys chasing her.