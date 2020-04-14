On Ambedkar Jayanti, BJP President JP Nadda accuses Congress of not giving Babasaheb the respect he deserved

Ambedkar became India’s first Law Minister on 15thAugust 1947 after Indian independence. The then Congress government invited B R Ambedkar to take charge. On 29th August, he was chaired by the Assembly to pen down the new Constitution of India.

Ambedkar’s version of Indian Constitution was known as first and foremost a social document

To Ambedkar, the Constitution was not just the basic law for the governance of the country. drafting turned to a guarantee and a protection for civil liberties of individual citizens. Freedom of religion, abolishing untouchability and social discrimination, women’s social rights became major parts of constitutional rights. The provisions of the Constitution are couched in the language of generalities with pregnant contents of significance which vary from age to age and have at the same time transcendental continuity without any hiatus.

The Constitution gives the Fundamental Rights given to every citizen. The idea behind them is to ensure certain basic rights to the citizens, so that they are not at the mercy of the shifting opinions of the legislators. He carved a unique and impregnable pride of place and honour in the history of the free Indian nation. So long as the Indian Constitution survives, the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar will remain immortal. He lives forever in the hearts of every downtrodden.