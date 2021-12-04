Omicron variant scare: Agra steps up anti-covid measures, beds and oxygen plans being installed

India on Saturday reported its fourth case of newly occurred Omicron variant with the latest reported in Mumbai where a 33-year-old man who returned from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi was tested and found positive with the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Previously, on the same day, a 72-year-old man who returned from Zimbabwe was also found positive with the Omicron variant in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

As the country gears up for the new wave of the deadly coronavirus, many hospitals and health departments of the states are preparing for the worst-case scenarios amid the occurrence of the new Omicron variant.

Chief Medical Officer in UP's Agra Arun Shrivastava has said that the health department in the city has started preparing for the new Covid variant. Adding that oxygen plants and oxygen beds are being set up at SN Medical College and District Hospital. "There was a shortage of oxygen during the second wave but this time we are prepared," he said.

Reportedly, the city administration has also upgraded its anti-Covid mechanism to subject travellers to RT-PCR tests at bus and railway stations and monuments, an Agra Health Department official said on Thursday (Dec 2).

“We have also arranged facilities for vaccination at the Taj Mahal and Agra Cantt Railway Station, besides some other places,” said Agra Chief Medical Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava.

Besides at the Taj Mahal and various city railway stations, foreigners can avail Covid vaccination also at the district’s urban and rural health centres government hospitals, he said.

"We are prepared to tackle the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. Have dedicated trained staff and beds in the medical college premises," Agra’s Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital Principal Prashant Gupta said.

Saturday, December 04, 2021