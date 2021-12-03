Omicron variant: Karnataka govt postpones all events in educational institutes till January 15; to allow only fully vaccinated to enter malls, parks, theatres

A day after two Omicron variant cases were found in Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with his ministers. The state government has postponed all events in educational institutes in entire state till January 15.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka after the meeting while talking to the reporters said that the government has announced that citizens will allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated. "No change in number of people (max 500) allowed to attend marriage functions," the minister added.

Meanwhile, after detection of the country's first two cases of Omicron infection in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health department is now worried over 10 South African nationals, who have gone untraceable in Bengaluru, sources revealed. These South African nationals had arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and 22.

The officials said that the persons were not found at the addresses given by them at the airport and their mobile phones were switched off. As many as 57 persons had arrived from high risk countries.

Sources said that the stringent measures at the airport were initiated from November 22 onwards and these ten persons had arrived in Bengaluru before that.

When asked about this, Gaurav Gupta, the Chief Commissioner, stated that he doesn't have any direct information regarding the matter. "I can say that, contact tracing is a continuous process and if they are not found, there are standard protocols to deal with the situation. We are prepared to tackle any situation."

Gaurav Gupta also hinted at initiation of restrictions after the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

