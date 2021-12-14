Omicron variant: Four more cases detected in Rajasthan, Delhi each; India's tally at 49

New Delhi: Four more new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan and Delhi each on Tuesday, taking the total tally of the new coronavirus variant in the country to 49.

With this, the number of Omicron cases in Delhi rose to 6 and in Rajasthan to 13.

"Four more cases have been reported, the health condition of these patients is stable. All previous Omicron cases in the State have tested COVID negative now", Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Four new Omicron cases detected, taking the total number of cases to 6. Of the 6 cases, 1 patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients & 3 suspected cases admitted to LNJP hospital".

The other states to have reported the new variant are Maharashtra (20), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Chandigarh (1), Gujarat (4).

In the last 24 hours ending December 14, 8 am, India recorded 5,784 new Covid-19 cases and 252 deaths. With 7,995 recoveries, the total number of active cases in India have declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, as per the Union Healthy ministry.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom reported the first death of a person infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The news was confirmed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether the infection happened to be the cause of death or was incidental.

