Omicron variant 3 times more transmissible than Delta, prompt containment action required: Centre to States and UTs

Expressing concern over COVID-19's Omicron variant in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to all states and union territories saying them to take prompt containment action are required at the local and district level.

Highlighting Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta, the health secretary further said that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level.

The directions of the health secretary comes after the union health ministry today earlier in the day said that two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now. while the active cases have declined to 79,097 comprising 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decline of 3,170 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

