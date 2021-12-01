Omicron alert: India delays resumption of regular international flights over new COVID-19 variant threat

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing "evolving global scenario" in the wake of the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant.

The DGCA said that the central government is currently monitoring the global COVID-19 situation, especially in the wake of the emergence of the new omicron variant.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders, and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” read a circular issued by the DGCA on Wednesday.

Last month, the government decided to normalise international flight operations. Scheduled international flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 03:18 PM IST