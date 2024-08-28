 'You Seem To Be Poorly Informed..': Omar Abdullah Clarifies On Row Over US Diplomats Meeting Political Leaders In Kashmir
'You Seem To Be Poorly Informed..': Omar Abdullah Clarifies On Row Over US Diplomats Meeting Political Leaders In Kashmir

'You Seem To Be Poorly Informed..': Omar Abdullah Clarifies On Row Over US Diplomats Meeting Political Leaders In Kashmir

Omar Abdullah's verbal duel with Times Now journalist Rahul Shivshankar took place on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (extreme left) meeting US diplomats. | X

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has lashed out at senior Times Now journalist Rahul Shivshankar after the latter's social media post on meeting between the National Conference leader and US diplomats. Abdullah said Shivshankar was 'poorly informed' and asked him to not 'jump to conclusions'. The interaction between the journalist and Omar Abdullah took place on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In his post made earlier, Shivshankar claimed that US diplomats were invited by the National Conference in order to convince US to withdraw travel advisories for US citizens against visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

"...Was Centre kept in loop? Couldn't Centre have delivered the same message? Was a meeting necessary?..." asked Shivshankar in his post on X.

The journalist also raised questions if Abdullah meeting US diplomats amounted to a country trying to meddle in India's internal affairs.

Abdullah made a post quoting Shivshankar's initial post and clarified that National Conference had not invited US diplomats but it was them who approached the party.

He even posted a screenshot of what he said was excerpt from an Indian Express article describing official procedure foreign diplomats need to follow before visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

The excerpt said that foreign diplomats should obtain permission from Government of India before visiting Jammu and Kashmir and that several ministries of the central government co-ordinate with intelligence agencies in such matter before the actual visit takes place.

While this news report was being made, Shivshankar made a fresh post on X tagging Omar Abdullah and said that the questions "weren't meant for your party entirely".

Earlier, National Conference said that Abdullah raised the issue of easing travel advisory for US citizens during his interaction with US diplomats.

"US diplomats called on National Conference Vice President @OmarAbdullah at his Gupkar residence today. The delegation included Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram," the NC in a post on X.

"Discussions covered a wide range of issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and the region in general," it said.

