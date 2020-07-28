Omar Abdullah says he never demanded statehood even as JKNC Spokesperson resigns

On Tuesday, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference, Ruhullah Mehdi took to Twitter stating that he had resigned as from his post. "From here on none of my statements should be considered as such," Mehdi wrote.

Following this, many on the social media platform had taken it upon themselves to link this with statements made by party Vice President Omar Abdullah. They cited an interview by Abdullah that was published earlier in the day to say that the former Chief Minister had "demanded statehood".