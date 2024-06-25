Om Birla To Continue As Lok Sabha Speaker For 2nd Time: Report

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla | File pic

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has chosen to nominate Om Birla for another term as Lok Sabha speaker, according to a report by India Today.

After the results of the Lok Sabha elections came out, it was believed that components of the NDA like TDP or JD(U) would want to nominate their members for the Speaker's position. However, later JD(U) announced that they will support the name proposed by the BJP. Similarly, it was also reported that TDP was demanding consensus for the Speaker's position.

According to reports, Birla is expected to file his nomination around 1:30 pm today. PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other NDA MPs will accompany Birla for the nomination.

It is believed that Birla will be elected unopposed as no other candidate is likely to contest against him.

Amid media reports suggesting Birla's reappointment, it is noteworthy that during his first term as Speaker, 115 MPs were suspended in a single session.

There is speculation that the government is willing to offer the Deputy Speaker post to the opposition. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told media that PM Modi is asking for cooperation from the Opposition but our leader is getting insulted.

Speaking on Lok Sabha Speaker election, Rahul said, "Today it is written in the newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the Govt constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The entire Opposition said that we would support the Speaker but the convention is that the Deputy Speaker post should be given to the opposition. Rajnath Singh said that he would call back Mallikarjun Kharge but he has not done that yet...PM Modi is asking for cooperation from Opposition but our leader is getting insulted..."