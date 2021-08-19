OF TALIBAN ATTACK & AFTERSHOCKS

Advertisement

After Barq, AIMPLB member praises Taliban takeover

A member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, has now praised the Taliban for its successful capture of Afghanistan.

The maulana heaped praises on the Taliban and congratulated the hardliners while also saying that “this Hindi Muslim salutes you”.

This comes a day after a Samajwadi Party MP defended the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, equating it with India's own freedom struggle. Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq invited widespread criticism with his praises of the Taliban, including that from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sambhal Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said the Taliban wanted to free their country and it was Afghanistan's internal matter. In the state legislative council, the chief minister slammed the opposition MP saying, “He was shamelessly supporting the Taliban. It means supporting their barbaric act.”

Afghanistan slipped into chaos as the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took over the reins, while President Ashraf Ghani and others fled the country. The Kabul airport became the focus of chaotic scenes as desperate Afghans tried to escape the country.

SIDELIGHTS

Thursday,August 19, 2021