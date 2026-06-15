Odisha’s Roadmap To 2036 Takes Centre Stage At Sambad Group–IAA CEO Conclave In Bhubaneswar

The Sambad Group hosted the fifth edition of its prestigious CEO Conclave on 12th June in Bhubaneswar, bringing together leading policymakers, industry experts and thought leaders to discuss Odisha’s development roadmap and the broader economic potential of Eastern India.

The event featured discussions on the state’s growth trajectory ahead of its centenary year in 2036, alongside reflections on India’s evolving economic position and regional opportunities for innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship.

Minister highlights vision for Odisha

Speaking at the event, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “India has become the third largest economy during BJP govt at the Centre. We have prepared a roadmap to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state in all terms while it completes 100 years of its formation. Odisha is the richest state in India in terms for mineral resources."

He further added, "the state has also enough talents in various fields. Many Odia people are working in other states and have achieved excellence in their respective fields. We all should work together to take Odisha to new heights by 2036, the centenary year of its formation as a separate state,”

Welcome address delivered

Dr Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Director, Eastern Media Limited & IAA Managing Committee Member, delivered the welcome address and recounted the circumstances that prompted the Sambad Group to organise the first edition of the CEO Conclave in 2022.

On the occasion, the dignitaries unveiled the logo of ‘10 years to 100 years’, an initiative of Sambad Group to focus on key issues ahead of Odisha’s centenary year in 2036.

Eastern India growth potential

Abhishek Karnani, President- IAA India Chapter and Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Chairman of RK Swamy Hansa Group & Chairman, Asian Federation of Adverting Association, also spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the conclave.

According to Karnani, the Eastern India, comprising Odisha and three other states, has always had the potential to drive India’s economic growth. “Odisha and other states in Eastern India should focus on skill development and entrepreneurship to tap the region’s growth potential. They should adopt new technologies for rapid economic advancement,” said Karnani.

Odisha economic performance noted

In his speech, Swamy said that Odisha has been ahead of the three other states of the Eastern India in terms of per capita income. “Odisha is much ahead of West Bengal in per capita income, industrialisation, and other sectors. The state has done extremely well in last five years. The state government should take appropriate steps to maintain the momentum,” he said.