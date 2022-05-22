Odisha: Youth held for murder of mother's lover at Verla

A youth from Odisha was arrested in his native state on charges of murdering his mother’s alleged lover at a rented house in Verla in the wee hours of May 15.

The accused, Suraj Tirth Chandan (19) had fled from the house after the alleged murder of Manoj Bag (30), also from Odisha, and went to the Vasco railway station, from where he proceeded to Odisha.

He was hiding with some relatives without going directly to his home town. A Mapusa police in search of the accused then raided the place and nabbed the suspect.

He was brought to Goa and arrested under section 302 of IPC. A court later remanded him to seven days in police custody.

According to sources, the victim and accused are both originally from Beldarpada, Orissa. Four years ago, Suraj's father died and their mother is reported to have abandoned him along with three other siblings.

Bag then brought the mother to Goa. Suraj’s elder sister was the only one who knew about their mother's whereabouts and she had come to her rented house at Verla with her husband, kid, and mother-in-law.

She had gone for a wedding at Orissa and returned to Goa on May 13. She had also brought her accused brother with her to meet their mother. Suraj soon learnt about his mother's alleged affair with Bag.

On Saturday night, the accused and Bag were both asleep in the rented room with others. A family member woke up at around 2.30 am to go to the washroom, when she noticed blood splatted across the room.

She alerted others and they found Manoj Bag unconscious and in a pool of blood. The accused Suraj was missing from the room. The family then notified the landlord and admitted the victim to the Mapusa District Hospital. He was later shifted to the GMC in a serious condition and breathed his last on Tuesday.

The injured Bag was a gardener and the family suspects the accused may have used his tools to attack Bag since they were missing from the bag.

Accused takes ill on first flight

MAPUSA: Suraj Tirth Chandan’s (19) first experience travelling by plane was hardly memorable, especially since he was being escorted by a Mapusa police team in connection with the murder of his mother’s alleged lover at a rented house in Verla.

To make matters worse for Chandan, he took ill on the flight. On their arrival in the State, the police moved him to the district hospital for treatment.

Sunday, May 22, 2022