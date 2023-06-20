Odisha Train Tragedy: Signal Junior Engineer Absconding After Interrogation, CBI Seals Rented House In Soro

Odisha Train Tragedy | FPJ

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in the investigation of the Odisha triple train tragedy by sealing the rented house of a junior engineer (JE) named Amir Khan on Monday. The incident, which claimed the lives of 289 people, has raised concerns about deliberate interference with the electronic interlocking system. As the investigation continues, the CBI aims to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

Sealing of the Rented House

Amir Khan, the JE under scrutiny, was initially interrogated at an undisclosed location by the CBI. However, upon reaching Khan's rented house in Soro, the agency officials found it locked and the entire family missing. Consequently, the CBI took the decision to seal the house, with two officials assigned to monitor it closely.

The Role of a Signal JE in Indian Railways

Signal JEs hold a crucial position in the Indian Railways, responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repair of signalling equipment. Their role includes managing signals, track circuits, point machines, and interlocking systems. By ensuring the smooth functioning of these systems, they play a vital role in maintaining safe train operations at all times.

Allegations of Deliberate Interference

Railway officials have emphasized that the Odisha train tragedy resulted from deliberate interference with the electronic interlocking system. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda, Rinkesh Roy, explained that a green signal is only given when all pre-conditions are met. Any minor issue would turn the signal red, making it impossible for it to turn green without tampering or physical interference.

Continuation of the CBI Probe

On June 6, the CBI took over the investigation into the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. The agency had already initiated a First Information Report (FIR) related to the incident. The involvement of the CBI in the case was prompted by suspicions of tampering with the electronic interlocking system. Given the specialized nature of railway-related matters, the investigation may require the expertise of railway security and forensic specialists.

Involvement of Railway Employees

The ongoing investigation seeks to determine the potential involvement of five railway employees, including the station master at Bahanaga Bazar. These individuals will be thoroughly scrutinized as part of the efforts to uncover the truth and hold accountable those responsible for the tragic train accident.