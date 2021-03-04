Odisha: Similipal Sanctuary fire brought under control, CM Naveen Patnaik asks officials to take preventive steps

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held a review meeting with senior government officials and instructed them to take preventive measures after a fire raged in the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary (STR) for days and has now been controlled.

Directing senior officials to take immediate preventive action Chief Minister said in a statement that "Similipal is not only a treasure trove of Odisha or India but also an invaluable asset of the whole world.

Informing the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Forests and Environment, Dr Mona Sharma said that the blaze has been bought under control.