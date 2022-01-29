Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple to reopen for devotees from February 1

Odisha: In keeping with fall in Covid positivity rate, Shree Jagannath Temple Association (SJTA) had decided to reopen the Jagannath Temple on February 1.

SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said it was decided in the meeting that with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols the devotees will be allowed to enter the shrine from February 1.

“The local residents of Puri will enter the temple from western gate and the rest of the devotees will enter from the east gate. Every Sunday the temple will be closed for sanitization,” said Kumar.

It can be recalled that on January 10 the temple was closed due to the third wave of the ongoing pandemic and almost after a gap of 21 days the temple will be open for the common people.

The Chief Administrator of SJTA also mentioned that the devotees will be allowed to enter the temple after producing a double dose vaccination certificate or RT-PCR test report (72 hours prior to entry).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:16 PM IST