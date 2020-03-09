Odisha primary school teacher arrested for raping two minors

In a shocking incident, on Sunday an Odisha primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping two schoolgirls in Jaipur district.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the teacher used to sexually assault the two schoolgirls on the pretext of teaching them after school hours. The accused also threatened the girls of dire consequences if they revealed anything to anyone.
The incident came to light after the girl told her mother that she didn't want to go to school anymore, after inquiring the victim narrated her ordeal. Later, two cases were lodged against the teacher and acting on the complaints police arrested the accused.
In another incident, a 27-year-old teacher of a private school in Telangana was arrested allegedly sexually assaulting as many as 11 girls, aged 8 and 9, since 2018.
The accused used to conduct coaching classes for students of class four, for entrance examinations to secure admission in Class V of state-run residential schools. The teacher, who is a drunkard, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl students in an "inebriated" state after luring them with the promise of providing pass marks in exams.
