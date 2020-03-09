Odisha primary school teacher arrested for raping two minors

In a shocking incident, on Sunday an Odisha primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping two schoolgirls in Jaipur district.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the teacher used to sexually assault the two schoolgirls on the pretext of teaching them after school hours. The accused also threatened the girls of dire consequences if they revealed anything to anyone.

The incident came to light after the girl told her mother that she didn't want to go to school anymore, after inquiring the victim narrated her ordeal. Later, two cases were lodged against the teacher and acting on the complaints police arrested the accused.