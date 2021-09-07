e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:44 PM IST

Odisha: NSUI, Congress stage protests, demand judicial probe into OSSC job scam- See Pics

FPJ Web Desk
NSUI, Congress stage protests

NSUI, Congress stage protests | ANI

Congress and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers recently staged a protest demanding a judicial investigation into alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities in the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

Activists demand judicial investigation into alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities in the Odisha Staff Selection Commission| ANI

"We demand that a committee led by a sitting High Court Chief Justice may enquire the matter," ANI quoted Anulekha Boosa, National Secretary, saying.

They demanded that a committee led by a sitting High Court Chief Justice may enquire the matter| ANI

Several protestors belonging organised a rally from Congress Bhawan in the Master Canteen area to gherao the state assembly. As they attempted to topple the barricades, the police personnel fought off the agitators leading to a face-off.

Several protestors belonging organised a rally from Congress Bhawan in the Master Canteen area to gherao the state assembly| ANI

Earlier in August, the Chhatra Congress activists and police officials faced off near the OSSC office in Bhubaneswar.

Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:44 PM IST
