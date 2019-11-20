Odisha: MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati blows a flying kiss to speaker, has everyone smiling

Amid the tensions and chaos that Lok Sabha gatherings can become, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati had everyone smiling in the parliament house as he blew a kiss to Lok Sabha speaker S N Patro for allowing him to speak about the problems in his constituency.

The Jeypore MLA was the first to speak to ask questions in the Lok Sabha, after the sweet but uncommon gesture in Lok Sabha, he clarified that he did not mean to insult the speaker, instead, the action was his way of thanking the speaker.

“I wanted to thank the Speaker. The flying kiss was a mark of my appreciation for him as he showed concern for the backward areas in my constituencies.

“I am indebted to the Speaker for giving me the opportunity among the 147 members of the House to raise the first question,” Bahinipati told reporters outside the Assembly.

The MLA raised the issue of drinking water in his constituency along with few others.