Odisha: Man rapes minor girl in Jajpur

Jajpur: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday night when the 14-year-old girl was alone at her home in Pokharipada village.

The accused allegedly raped the girl finding her alone and threatened her with dire consequences if she discloses the matter to anybody, said Inspector-in-Charge of Binjharpur police station, Shiba Charan Behera. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. A complaint was lodged at the Binjharpur police by the mother of the girl on Wedesday night.

Based on the complaint the police arrested the accused Sagar Jena from his house and booked him under section 376 of IPC (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IIC said.

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after his bail application was rejected, police said.