Seven years later, man falsely accused of wife's murder tracks her and lover down

An Odisha man who was charged with killing his wife seven years ago finally managed to track down the woman and her lover with the help of police on Sunday.

According to New Indian Express, Abhaya Sutar of Chaulia village in Patkura was charged with the murder of his wife, Itishree Moharana on February 7, 2013. He was proved not guilty after his wife was found with her lover in Puri district.

In 2013, Itishree went missing just two months after their marriage. After Itishree went missing, Abhaya launched a frantic search but was unable to find her. Later, he filed a missing complaint with Patkura police and on May 14, 2013, Itishree’s father filed an FIR alleging that she was being tortured by her husband over dowry. Itishree’s father also claimed that Abhaya dumped Itishree’s body somewhere after killing her.