Seven years later, man falsely accused of wife's murder tracks her and lover down

An Odisha man who was charged with killing his wife seven years ago finally managed to track down the woman and her lover with the help of police on Sunday.
According to New Indian Express, Abhaya Sutar of Chaulia village in Patkura was charged with the murder of his wife, Itishree Moharana on February 7, 2013. He was proved not guilty after his wife was found with her lover in Puri district.
In 2013, Itishree went missing just two months after their marriage. After Itishree went missing, Abhaya launched a frantic search but was unable to find her. Later, he filed a missing complaint with Patkura police and on May 14, 2013, Itishree’s father filed an FIR alleging that she was being tortured by her husband over dowry. Itishree’s father also claimed that Abhaya dumped Itishree’s body somewhere after killing her.
The cops acting on the complaint arrested Abhaya and sent him to jail. Later when Abhaya was released on bail start investigating the case himself and suspected Itishree of eloping with someone. He then began his long search for her and tracked her to Pipili, where she was living with her lover, Rajiv Lochan Moharana. Abhaya then gave the information to police who then rushed to Pipili and detained Itishree and her lover.
After they were detained Itishree in her statement said that she had an affair with Rajiv before her marriage. But her parents were against their relationship and forced her to marry Abhaya. She further said that two months after their marriage, she fled her in-laws’ house in the night and eloped with Rajiv. Itishree and Rajiv then went to Gujarat and stayed there for seven years. They both had recently come to Odisha and that is when Abhaya tracked them down.
