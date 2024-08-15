 Odisha Government Grants One Day Menstruation Leave For Women Working In All Professions
On Independence Day, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will grant working women in the public and private sectors a one-day menstruation leave. joins the list of states whose state governments have authorized menstrual leaves, along with Kerala and Bihar.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhubaneshwar: On August 15, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida introduced a one-day menstrual leave policy for women in all professions. According to Kalinga TV, the Odisha deputy CM declared this at a district-level Independence Day event in Cuttack.

The New Initiation
The new policy allowing women employees to take one day of menstrual leave will start immediately for those who are eligible to take leave on the first or second day of their period.

The declaration has arrived after a longstanding request for a paid menstrual leave policy for all individuals who menstruate. The Supreme Court, on July 8th, requested the Center explore creating a paid menstrual leave policy, following discussions with all involved parties. The Center has no intention of enforcing the paid menstrual leave requirement.

Other States With Policies For Menstrual Leave

Odisha, along with Kerala and Bihar, has recently joined the list of Indian states offering menstrual leave. In the meantime, it is improbable that the policy will be implemented nationwide as Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi stated on July 26 that there are no current intentions to make paid menstrual leave mandatory for all establishments.

At the moment, the government is not considering the proposal to require all workplaces to provide paid menstrual leave, stated Minister Annapurna Devi in a written response in Lok Sabha, according to a report by Mint.

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Menstrual Leave, Asks Centre To Hold Talks With Stakeholders, States To...
article-image

Talks In Supreme Court

In July, the Supreme Court had previously directed the central government to hold talks with stakeholders to create a model policy for compulsory maternity leave. The Supreme Court declined to review a request for menstrual leave for women employees, effectively passing on the instruction. The highest court noted that while the policy could motivate more women to get involved, it might also discourage employers from hiring women.

Netizens React

The policy announced by Odisha government has gained mixed reaction from netizens. While some have appreciated the steps taken by Odisha government for the well-being of women some have deemed the policy unnecessary.

