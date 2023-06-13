 Odisha: Gas Leak At Dhenkanal Blast Furnace Leaves 15 Critical; Injured Admitted to Hospital In Cuttack
Details regarding the exact cause of the gas leak are yet to be determined

FPJ Web TeamUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Representative image

Odisha - In a harrowing incident, a gas leak occurred at a blast furnace in Dhenkanal on Tuesday, left 15 individuals critically injured. The victims have been promptly admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack for immediate medical attention.

Details regarding the exact cause of the gas leak are yet to be determined, but authorities are actively investigating the incident to ascertain the factors leading to this unfortunate incident.

(This is breaking news. More details will be added shortly)

