 Odisha: Devastated father dies hours after learning about his son's death in Subarnapur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
A tragic death of a father and son has been reported from Odisha’s Subarnapur area where the parent and the son died on the same day hours apart. The heart-wrenching incident that left the family devastated saw the father pass away after learning about his kid's death.

Local media reports stated that the deceased man Adi was not well and his son Artatrana had taken him to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital at Balangir for treatment. Adi complained of bad health when he was attending a marriage function near his village, following which we visited the hospital.

After the father-son duo reached the hospital, Artatrana complained of uneasiness, and a short-while later, he collapsed and died in the healthcare premises, Odisha TV reported while further noting that the shock of the son's death took away the life of the father.

"Shocked by his son’s death, Adi also breathed his last. The death of both family members has left the family devastated as they are survived by his wife and a divyang son," the report read. It was learnt that Adi was the sole earning member of the family which is believed to be very poor and struggling for a living.

