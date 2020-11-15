Odisha continues to report declining trend of COVID-19 cases

The trend of steady decline in active cases continues with Odisha reporting Covid-19 positive cases below 1,000 in last two days, informed a health official on Sunday.

The state has reported 753 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,08,659 in the state.

Out of the fresh cases, 434 cases were reported from quarantine centres while 319 are local contacts.

While the state is showing a declining trend in positive cases, the recovery cases have touched over 96 per cent.

A total of 2,96,516 persons have recovered from the disease so far. The number of total active cases in the state stood at 10,563.

Seventeen more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the disease while under treatment in hospitals. The virus claimed 4 each in Khordha and Sundargarh districts, and 3 in Bargarh and Sambalpur districts. One death each was reported in Boudh, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts.