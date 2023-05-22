Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik re-inducts 3 ministers; strengthens Cabinet to 22

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik | Twitter

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reinducted three senior BJD lawmakers into his cabinet, namely Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sundam Marndi, and Sarapda Prasad Nayak. This move has increased the cabinet's strength to 22 members, including the Chief Minister himself. The trio had previously served as ministers and are now making a comeback into the cabinet, stated a report in Mint.

Reinduction of Former Ministers

Both Bikram Keshari Arukha and Sundam Marndi were dropped from the council of ministers during the previous reshuffle in June last year. However, their experience and expertise have earned them another opportunity to serve in the cabinet. Arukha, who previously held ministerial positions, has now been appointed as the speaker of the assembly. Marndi, on the other hand, has been working as a lawmaker from the Bangiriposi assembly seat in Mayurbhanj district.

Sarapda Prasad Nayak's Return

Sarapda Prasad Nayak, who had previously served as a minister in the Patnaik cabinet, has also been reinducted. His past experience and knowledge make him a valuable addition to the cabinet. With the inclusion of these three ministers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik aims to further strengthen his team and ensure effective governance in the state of Odisha.

Resignations and Ministerial Responsibilities

Last week, two ministers, Samir Ranjan Dash and Srikant Sahu, resigned from their positions. Consequently, the additional charge of the School and Mass Education, as well as the Labour Departments, was assigned to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick. However, no appointment has been made yet to replace the late Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was tragically assassinated in January.