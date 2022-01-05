e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Odisha: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, new restrictions imposed in state till Feb 1; deets inside

Shops can operate from 5 am-9 pm every day. Markets/cinema halls will be closes at 9 pm.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI Photo

New guidelines will be effective from 5 am of Jan 7 till 5 am of Feb 1 in Odisha. Schools, colleges up to 12th class will be closed. Online classes for classes 10, 12 will be continued. Shops can operate from 5 am-9 pm every day. Markets/cinema halls will be closes at 9 pm.

With 24 more people testing positive for Omicron in Odisha, the tally of the COVID-19 variant in the state increased to 61 on Wednesday, an official said.

The cases were detected from 218 samples sent for genome sequencing. Five among the affected had foreign travel history, while the remaining 19 have been infected by local contacts, Ajay Parida, the director of Institute of Life Science here said.

ALSO READ

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
