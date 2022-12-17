Odisha: 60 yr old beggar donates ₹1 lakh to Phulbani Jagannath temple

Phulbani Jagannath temple | Twitter

Kandhamal: On Friday, December 16, a 60-year-old woman, who has been a beggar before the Jagannath temple in Phulbani town of Odisha’s Kandhamal district for last two decades, donated ₹1 lakh that she collected as alms to the same temple.

Tula Behera, a widow originally from Cuttack, had been staying in Phulbani after falling in love with one Prafulla Behera. After Behera passed away a few years after their marriage, she did menial jobs for a few decades till lack of food took a toll on her health and she had to beg for a living.

According to Hindustan Times report, Behera donated the money that she had saved over the years to the president of Phulbani Jagannath Temple Management Committee, Sunasir Mohapatra, and other members.

The 60 year old used to deposit the money that she received as alms in a post office account. When the post office informed her that her savings in the account has crossed ₹1 lakh, she decided to donate it to the temple.