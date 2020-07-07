'Obsession with female sexuality': Shehla Rashid slams Twitter user who tried to shame her with pornographic tweet

Shehla Rashid is the former Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and is extremely popular for engaging into battles on Twitter.

Her last tweet that caught the attention of many was a sarcastic reply to Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson, Rangoli Chande, who is also known for her straightforward tweets.

It all began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation. He had asked the citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 and to stand at their doors, windows or balconies with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes to show togetherness in the battle against the COVID-19.

However, criticising PM Modi's move, Rashid said she won't heed to Modi's appeal. She tweeted, "I don't have a torch. And I don't have a candle. And I'll probably be cooking dinner at 9. Sorry, Modi ji."

Rangoli Chandel slammed Shehla Rashid's tweet. She wrote, "Kya jali mullee ki..."

Chandel's anti-Muslim tweet met with a sarcastic reply from Shehla Rashid. "Hate Muslims at your own risk. No biryani for you. No siwaiyyan, no haleem, no rooh afza, no royal Muslim hospitality," she wrote.