Sisodia, Kejriwal paying for their sins, wanted to make Delhi 'Sharab Nagari': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on CBI raids | File Photo

Delhi: The CBI conducted raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here on Friday morning. Reacting to this BJP MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, said that CBI's action was delayed.

Tiwari speaking to the reporters questioned why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retracted the liquor policy soon after the Leuitenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into the excise policy.

Speaking about Sisodia's tweet on raids, he said, that both Sisodia and Kejriwal are paying for their sins. He alleged that they wanted to make Delhi a 'sharab nagari' (liqour hub) against pleas from people and said the raids should have happened sooner.

BJP leader and former AAP government minister, Kapil Mishra, tweeted "two wickets have fallen and third will soon".

Mishra, in a video he tweeted, slammed Sisodia, Satyender Jain and Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that Kejriwal is also involved in the corruption. He also alleged that Sisodia made money with nexus of an alleged liquor mafia.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday was conducting raids at 22 locations in the national capital and other states, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the new excise policy case.

A CBI team reached Sisodia's residence early in the morning.

The probe teams were also raiding the houses of former Commissioner Excise E. Gopikrishan, two public servants and others.

Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a digital press conference at noon after the raids at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.

Kejriwal solidly backed Sisodia and praised him by saying that he has been announced as world's best Education Minister after he was featured on the front page of New York Times.