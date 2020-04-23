Nurse in Delhi's LNJP Hospital heckled by coronavirus patient; NCW takes cognizance of alleged incident

The incident had been reported by Times of India journalist Sakshi Chand.

Reportedly the nurse told the publication that she had been heckled and her PPE suit was torn by the patients as she distributed food to them. She narrated how she had brought the food cart, only to discover that the patients were standing at the gate. They assaulted the ward boy before heckling. When she tried to flee, someone had caught hold of her suit and torn it, the woman recounted.

This is not the only complain to have come from the hospital staff. On Thursday, news agency ANI posted a video wherein doctors and staff members of LNJP Hospital alleged that a group of COVID-19 patients who had been brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance had threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while.

"They took of their mask and suit and came very close to the doctor. When the doctor asked them to maintain social distancing norms, they began arguing. They said that if we have coronavirus, we will give it to you as well. When we tried to move them away from the doctor, they turned aggressive and raised their hand against the doctor," a medical official can be heard saying in the video.