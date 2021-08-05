Number of cases in third wave will depend on variants: Dr Kang

New Delhi

IIT Kanpur and IIT Hyderabad have predicted the third wave of Covid in mid-August that will see a rise in cases in October, but top microbiologist and virologist, Dr Gagandeep Kang said that this will depend on the type of variants, and added that if they are more infectious, then cases can increase at the same pace as the first wave.

According to Dr Kang, who is the vice-chair for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Board, "The third wave depends on type of variants or strains, and if driven by variant, it becomes very difficult to predict the numbers."

Reopening of schools

As cases in past few weeks decreased significantly, Kang on Thursday said that schools should be reopened in a phased manner with vaccinated teachers and staff. She said, "The schools should be reopened in a phased manner and they should be frequently sanitised. Social distancing should be maintained in the classrooms and all staff must be vaccinated."

She said that the protection of inoculation is needed for those children who have comorbidity conditions.